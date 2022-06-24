English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Delhi's Pragati Maidan Tunnel to be closed for traffic on Sundays to let public enjoy murals inside

    The 1.3-km-long tunnel, which has eased connectivity between central Delhi with satellite towns of Noida and Ghaziabad, has turned into a selfie point as people are often seen clicking pictures with the murals depicting India’s culture, flora-fauna, zodiac symbols and six seasons in different parts of the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

    PTI
    June 24, 2022 / 08:21 PM IST

    The Pragati Maidan Tunnel, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, will be shut for vehicular traffic every Sunday as authorities have decided to let pedestrians visit the Rs 920 crore worth project and treat themselves to the mesmerising artwork inside.

    The 1.3-km-long tunnel, which has eased connectivity between central Delhi with satellite towns of Noida and Ghaziabad, has turned into a selfie point as people are often seen clicking pictures with the murals depicting India’s culture, flora-fauna, zodiac symbols and six seasons in different parts of the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

    Officials of the International Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), a central government entity that is managing the tunnel, said the artwork inside the facility is a "feast to the eyes" and the public should be allowed to witness the splendid work.

    "We have decided to keep the tunnel closed to traffic every Sunday for the time being and allow the public to witness the mesmerising artwork inside. Pedestrians will be allowed to walk around. This arrangement will come into force coming Sunday," ITPO director LC Goyal told
    PTI
    Tags: #Delhi #Pragati Maidan #traffic
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 08:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.