App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

The song was released by the alt-rock band nearly 33 years ago and continues to be noted among some of the best Doomsday tracks

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As the deadly novel coronavirus has been claiming lives by the hundreds almost every day across the globe, ‘Doomsday playlists’ are gaining popularity. People have been sharing their song playlists on Spotify that resonate with the current crisis the world is in – lockdowns, deaths, paranoia, et all.

One such apocalyptic song that has regained popularity is REM’s ‘It's the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)’. The song that was released in 1987 by the American alternative rock band is topping charts on iTunes at number 41 as of March 16. It is enjoying limelight amid more recent modern tracks by the likes of Billie Eilish and Sam Smith.

The song first appeared in REM’s 1987 album, and its lyrics mention a host of personas including Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev and comedian Lenny Bruce. The opening lines of the song talks about an earthquake and goes on to refer to a hurricane, fear of fire, and a combat site among others.

Close

When it was released 33 years ago, it hit the 69th spot on the US Billboard Hot 100. ‘It’s the end of the world…’ has remained a favourite doomsday song since then, surfacing every now and then when talks of an apocalypse resurfaces.

related news

Meanwhile, people have been sharing ‘coronavirus’ playlists on Spotify too, with actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson joining the bandwagon recently as both have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and are being treated for the same.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Death toll in India rises to 3

Wilson shared a playlist for all those in isolation or self-quarantine to contain the spread of the deadly pathogen that originated in China. It features songs such as Eric Carmen’s ‘All By Myself’, The Beatles’ ‘I’m So Tired’, and Destiny Child’s ‘Survivor’.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 7,000 people globally, including three in India.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 11:39 am

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #iTunes playlists #playlist

most popular

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Health Min expands quarantine duration for passengers coming from UAE, Kuwait

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Health Min expands quarantine duration for passengers coming from UAE, Kuwait

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.