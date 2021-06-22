MARKET NEWS

Bulk deals: Barclays Securities picks up stake in Zota Health, AA Development Capital India Fund exits Zim Labs

Moneycontrol News
June 22, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST
 
 
Barclays Securities India on June 21 picked up 1.34 percent equity stake in Zota Health Care, while AA Development Capital India Fund exited Zim Laboratories.

Barclays Securities India has acquired 3,30,135 equity shares in Zota Health Care (representing 1.34 percent of total paid-up equity) at Rs 155.87 per share, the NSE bulk deals data showed.

Investor Pinakini Bharat Parikh was the seller in a deal, offloading 2 lakh shares in the company at Rs 155.52 per share. Pinakini Bharat Parikh held 1.24 percent equity stake in Zota Health as of March 2021.

Among other bulk deals, AA Development Capital India Fund 1 LLC exited Zim Laboratories by selling entire 35,65,304 equity shares in the company at Rs 83.01 per share.

However, Elizabeth Mathew bought 35,50,900 equity shares in Zim Labs at Rs 83.04 per share on the BSE. The stock was locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 116.45.

Jyotika Deepak Shenoy acquired 3,37,574 equity shares in One Point One Solutions at Rs 21.65 per share, whereas Palladium Finserve sold 2 lakh shares at Rs 21 per share on the NSE.

Biren P Gandhi bought 5 lakh equity shares in Zicom Electronic Security Sytems, and Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP purchased 2,09,855 equity shares at Rs 1.3 per share on the NSE. However, IDBI Bank sold 5 lakh shares at same price.

TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Market Edge #Zota Health Care
first published: Jun 22, 2021 07:36 am

