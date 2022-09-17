Box office collections: 'Brahmastra' to enter 200 Crore Club in 10 days

'Brahmastra', one of the most talked about films of 2022, was made with a budget of Rs 410 crore. (Image: @BrahmastraFilm)

One week in theatres and Brahmastra is setting and breaking quite a few records when it comes to Bollywood films. To begin with, it scored the biggest opening weekend ever for a Bollywood film, with ticket sales amounting to Rs 122 crore.

Worldwide, the film had crossed Rs 220 crore on its opening weekend.

It also resulted in Ranbir Kapoor sitting right at the top of the charts with two of his films, another been Sanju, as the highest weekend grossers ever. Moreover, for Alia Bhatt too this was her biggest opening weekend ever.

Meanwhile, even for Dharma Productions, this was their best opening ever and as for director Ayan Mukherji, the stage was set for the film to go past the lifetime total of his last blockbuster Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in nine days flat.

As for the films which have released in 2022, there are just two Bollywood outings that have done really well - The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Brahmastra ticket sales are likely to surpass the lifetime earnings of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 185 crore) in theatres today, and thereafter chase the Rs 252.90 crore lifetime total of The Kashmir Files.

That’s what makes the journey of this semi-fantasy-semi-mythology film really interesting - the trend during the weekdays indicates that the film could well go past Rs 230-240 crore. Reason being that there were marginal, but steady drops evidenced from Monday to Thursday. However, the second Friday has done the trick as good collections have come by all over again, as a result of which Rs 180 crore have been accumulated (across all languages).

There are newer releases like Jahaan Chaar Yaar, Saroj Ka Rishta, Middle Class Love and Siya, but they had very limited screenings with combined collections of less than Rs 1 crore.