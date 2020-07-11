Bihar: In Sushant Singh Rajput’s hometown Purnea, a road is named after him

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
live
1
https://www.moneycontrol.com/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar: In Sushant Singh Rajput’s hometown Purnea, a road is named after him

To pay a tribute to the Bollywood actor, Purnea Mayor Savita Devi renamed Ford Company Chowk as Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Instagram/@sushantsinghrajput
Image: Instagram/@sushantsinghrajput

The sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput shook many to the core and several of his fans and loved ones are still coming to terms with his absence.

However, they have made sure that the young talent, who left us too soon, is remembered fondly in the years to come, by whatever means they have at their disposal. Recently, the mayor of Sushant’s hometown Purnea in Bihar, paid him a tribute by naming a road after him.

Purnea Mayor Savita Devi renamed Ford Company Chowk as Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk. According to a Times of India report, the mayor said the road that goes from Madhubani to Mata Chowk has been renamed to pay tribute to the great artiste that Sushant was.

Close
She claimed that she has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a CBI probe into the death of the 34-year-old actor. In fact, industry veteran Shekhar Suman, who is also a Bihari, has made the same demand.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was reportedly suffering from depression, hanged himself in his Bandra apartment on June 14, leaving no suicide note behind. Not only did his demise send shockwaves through the country, several even alleged a murder conspiracy. The actor’s last film Dil Bechara will release posthumously on July 24 on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.
First Published on Jul 11, 2020 04:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Sushant Singh Rajput

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.