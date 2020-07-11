Bihar: In Sushant Singh Rajput’s hometown Purnea, a road is named after him

The sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput shook many to the core and several of his fans and loved ones are still coming to terms with his absence.

However, they have made sure that the young talent, who left us too soon, is remembered fondly in the years to come, by whatever means they have at their disposal. Recently, the mayor of Sushant’s hometown Purnea in Bihar, paid him a tribute by naming a road after him.

Purnea Mayor Savita Devi renamed Ford Company Chowk as Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk. According to a Times of India report, the mayor said the road that goes from Madhubani to Mata Chowk has been renamed to pay tribute to the great artiste that Sushant was.

She claimed that she has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a CBI probe into the death of the 34-year-old actor. In fact, industry veteran Shekhar Suman, who is also a Bihari, has made the same demand.Sushant Singh Rajput, who was reportedly suffering from depression, hanged himself in his Bandra apartment on June 14, leaving no suicide note behind. Not only did his demise send shockwaves through the country, several even alleged a murder conspiracy. The actor’s last film Dil Bechara will release posthumously on July 24 on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.