App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s Kalank takes a good opening, The Tashkent Files delivers surprise success at box office

Meanwhile, Luka Chuppi celebrates its 50 day-run today, closing in the vicinity of Rs 95 crore lifetime.

Joginder Tuteja @tutejajoginder
Image: Twitter/@DharmaMovies
Image: Twitter/@DharmaMovies
Whatsapp

Getting a mid-week release for itself, Kalank has seen a good opening at the box office. With Wednesday being a partial holiday, the film started quite well with Rs 21.60 crore coming on the first day. This is on the expected lines as the Karan Johar production was slated to open in the Rs 20-22 crore range.

The film has seen a very wide release and hence has the stage set for a healthy five-day extended weekend. What is required, though, is stability with consistent footfall. There was a drop on Thursday, which saw Rs 11.45 crore coming in. While that could be attributed to it being a working day, growth today would decide how far would this Abhishek Varman-directed film go. Since today is also a partial holiday for Good Friday, the film needs to show momentum so that it can take advantage during the rest of the weekend.

For Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, this is a huge start as the collections are higher than their biggest so far, Dilwale and Gully Boy respectively. The film’s numbers are, in fact, far bigger than the last one that they did together, Badrinath Ki Dulhania. However, the cost of the film is quite high too at Rs 150 crore. Although a large chunk of this – around Rs 95 crore – has been recovered through sales of satellite, digital and music rights, there is still a substantial number waiting to be recovered through domestic theatrical release.

Meanwhile, The Tashkent Files could well emerge as a small surprise success at the box office. Even though the film has seen a very small release for itself – 250 screens, which was further reduced to 150 screens after the mid-week release of Kalank – yet it has managed Rs 3.50 crore. That may come across as a very small number, but then this ensemble investigative thriller has been made at a very low budget, with the cost of release being minimal as well. Even at limited shows, the film is going houseful at many places, due to which one expects a long run at theatres.

related news

On the other hand, Badla is enjoying a really long run. The film has another good week with a minimal drop from the week gone by and as a result, it currently stands at Rs 88.50 crore. The Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer is still finding audiences, which is truly remarkable as it establishes how well it has been accepted by patrons. The film is still in the running at many theatres across major cities. Rest assured, director Sujoy Ghosh could well be celebrating the Rs 90 crore run of his crime thriller.

Another thriller in the running, Romeo Akbar Walter, had some more numbers trickle in during the week gone by. As a result, it has made Rs  42 crore mark. John Abraham has seen bigger successes in the past; and while this one would go past the lifetime run of his Madras Cafe (Rs 43 crore), it deserved better commercially. The Robbie Grewal-directed film has covered its costs though due to additional revenue coming from satellite, digital and music rights.

Meanwhile, Luka Chuppi celebrates its 50 day-run today. It is a rare feat for any film to do so in the current times but this Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer has managed that. The only regret that the leading actors, as well as director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan, could possibly have is that their film just fell short of the Rs 100 crore club entry as it is closing in the vicinity of Rs 95 crore lifetime.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 03:43 pm

tags #Entertainment

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Priyanka Chaturvedi changes her stripes; dumps Congress for Shiv Sena

83: Ranveer Singh shares a glimpse from the film’s preparations and ...

Manish Malhotra party: Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon and others up the o ...

Tu Desh Mera: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor team up t ...

BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora set the temperatures soarin ...

Bad Boys for Life: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence call it a wrap!

Arshad Warsi turns 51 today and this is what his wife Maria Goretii ha ...

Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday wishes were all about childhood flash ...

IPS Officers Slam Sadhvi Pragya’s ‘Insulting’ Remark on Karkare, ...

Jet Airways Crisis: Lenders Explore Ways to Utilise 15 Jet Planes, Pro ...

ND Tiwari's Son Rohit Shekhar 'Smothered With Pillow', Delhi Police Fi ...

Ranveer Singh Thinks He Resembles A Common Household Object. Can You G ...

iPhone 2019 Models to Include Updated Selfie Camera, Triple 12-Megapix ...

Muslim Women in Rampur Say Azam's 'Underwear Jibe' Unwarranted, But Wi ...

'Don’t Consider Amit Shah Worthy of Being A Block President, Let Alo ...

Disha Patani Introduces Her Army Officer Sister Khushboo in Instagram ...

Ekta Kapoor Teases Mouni Roy’s Return to Naagin with New Promo Video

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: SP, BSP caused immense damage to UP, says Rahul ...

Huge "fishy culture" in Odisha's development work, says oil minister D ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar can do in Begusarai what AAP d ...

Jersey movie review: Nani delivers a sublime performance in Gowtam Tin ...

Jet Airways issues gag order over 20,000 employees, cautions talking t ...

Engineering student in Karnataka's Raichur found hanging from a tree a ...

Robert Mueller report reveals Donald Trump wanted to fire special coun ...

Monte Carlo Masters: Alexander Zverev is playing ‘scared’ as his t ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

The Joker: The insanity and pessimism of Batman's nemesis — the most ...

BlackBerry Messenger to shut down on 31 May: Here's how you can keep u ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.