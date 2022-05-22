English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Cannes Film Festival 2022: Shivendra Singh Dungarpur on restoring Aravindan Govindan's 'Thamp'

    Film-maker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur on the challenging process of restoring the 1978 Malayalam film, the only Indian title in the Cannes Classic section this year.

    Deepali Singh
    May 22, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST
    A scene from Aravindan Govindan's 'Thamp' (1978).

    A scene from Aravindan Govindan's 'Thamp' (1978).

    Malayalam film Thamp (1978) is the only Indian title to be screened in the Cannes Classic section of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival (May 17-28).

    Restored by the Film Heritage Foundation, director Aravindan Govindan's Thamp is about a travelling circus. The restoration has been carried out along with Prasad Corporation, and in association with The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project and Cineteca di Bologna.

    Edited excerpts from a conversation with Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, director, Film Heritage Foundation:

    What are the criteria for you to restore a film? Is it always A-grade cinema?

    Not really. If you look at Fearless Nadia in the '30s and the '40s, they were regarded as C-grade films. Today, they have acquired cult status. The same goes for Guru Dutt’s Kaagaz Ke Phool. It had no relevance when it was released and it flopped. Many years later, people call it a classic film or a cult film. I think what’s important to restore is any cinema which people have liked or appreciated and which sort of gives you a reflection of its time.

    Close

    Related stories

    Thamp portrait poter

    Why did you think it was necessary to restore 'Thamp'?

    One of the reasons for restoring this film is because Aravindan Govindan is such an important filmmaker, and this generation doesn’t know anything about him. I would believe that he is the most important filmmaker after Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak.

    All his negatives were destroyed and that was a big worry for us. Our effort in the foundation is to find those films which are in a dire state but they are an important part of our cinematic history.

    Aravindan was a huge figure. He died early but every single film of his has won an award. Restoration is very tough when you don’t have negatives and when you have only film print to work on.

    Not only the visuals, you also restored the sound...

    It’s significant to note that we are preserving the audio-visual heritage. Sound is so important, especially when you look at directors like Aravindan, who have paid attention to the sound design - recording sounds of insects or the rippling river. I wanted to give viewers the complete experience of watching Thamp. The filmmaker took so much effort and was so involved with the music and the sound of the film.

    We didn’t have the original sound negatives and had to use the print. It took months and months of hard work to clean up the sound. People take it for granted, but I believe sound is one of the most crucial elements in a film.

    What is your hope from the screening at the Cannes Film Festival?

    My biggest joy is that Aravindan Govindan will be rediscovered. The audience who has not been exposed to his poetic and meditative works will rediscover him...

    Restoration doesn’t mean to make it new age. It means that you bring it back to life with the same efficiency and feel when it was first released. Look at the artistic traditions of these filmmakers. In a way, I am paying homage to my gurus whom I learnt from.

    Why do you think it’s necessary to look at our past in order to serve our future?

    I often say that unless you know where you came from, you won’t know where to go. It is the past that gives us the present and the future. It’s a reflection of who we are. We become filmmakers by watching the great masters of the past. Today, look at the fuss over Ray. He is a master and we have learnt so much from his cinema. It is the reason we read the great classics of literature. They never die; they just keep growing.

    Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, director, Film Heritage Foundation. Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, director, Film Heritage Foundation.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Deepali Singh is a Mumbai-based freelance journalist who writes on movies, shows, music, art, and food. Twitter: @DeepaliSingh05
    Tags: #Aravindan Govindan #Cannes film festival #Cineteca di Bologna #film restoration #Malayalam film #Shivendra Singh Dungarpur #Thamp #The Film Foundation #The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project #World Cinema Project
    first published: May 22, 2022 03:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.