Always tried to shatter unrealistic beauty standards: MAC's new brand ambassador, Bhumi Pednekar

MAC Cosmetics India recently brought on board actor Bhumi Pednekar as its first brand ambassador in India. Pednekar will appear as the face of MAC in the brand’s key campaigns and collections. In a conversation with Storyboard, Bhumi spoke about make-up, mental health matters and a few more things in-between.

