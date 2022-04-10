English
    Is the Alia-Ranbir wedding really happening in April? Here’s what her relatives said

    The buzz around Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s (upcoming?) wedding refuses to die down. Here's what her relatives are saying about the wedding.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 10, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST
    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating since 2017 (Image credit: aliaabhatt/Instagram)

    The buzz around Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s (upcoming?) wedding refuses to die down. While the couple has so far refrained from confirming the rumours, speculation is rife that they will get married sometime in April. Alia and Ranbir may choose to remain tight-lipped, but Alia’s uncle Robin Bhatt has confirmed that the big fat Bollywood wedding will take place on April 14.

    In an interview with India Today, Robin Bhatt revealed that the Alia-Ranbir wedding will be a four-day affair that will take place at Ranbir Kapoor’s Bandra home, Vastu.

    Robin, who is the half-brother of Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt, also said that the mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13, followed by the wedding itself on April 14.

    Another of Alia’s relatives has confirmed that the wedding is taking place - her brother Rahul Bhatt told Etimes that he has been invited to the ceremony. "Yes, the wedding is happening and I have been invited. I will be there for the ceremonies,” Rahul Bhatt said.

    “However, I am not going to sing and dance. I am a gym instructor by profession and I will be there in the capacity of a bouncer. I will be the rakshak at the wedding,” he quipped. Rahul Bhatt is the son of Mahesh Bhatt and his ex-wife Kiran.

    On the other hand, Alia’s uncle Mukesh Bhatt refused to discuss the wedding. “Main iss samay kuch bhi bata paane ki stithi mein nahi hun (I am not in a position to say anything right now),” he told Aaj Tak, adding that Alia’s mother Soni Razdan had forbidden him from discussing the upcoming nuptials.

    “After wedding, I will give a complete interview about when and how the marriage took place," he said, according to Aaj Tak.

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding is possibly the biggest news in Bollywood right now, and several unconfirmed reports about the venue, the lehenga and other details have surfaced online. On the work front, the couple will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in September.



