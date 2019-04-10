Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De among 10 Bollywood films featuring ‘older man-young woman’ romance

Joginder Tuteja

When it comes to Bollywood, there are countless examples of films where there is a marked difference between the age of the leading couple. For actors who have already turned 50, namely the Khan trio, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, it is common to have them romance a leading lady who is at least 20 years younger.

However, there are not many out there who actually flaunt their real age and are even willing to take a dig at their characterisation when the leading lady is many years their junior. In that aspect, the promo of De De Pyaar De comes across as rather refreshing since its core plot hinges at the romance of a 50-year-old man with a 26-year-old girl.

Let's take a look at 10 such films where age difference between the lead couple actually forms the core plot or at least a sub-plot:

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh (De De Pyaar De)

He is 50, she is 26, and they are in love. Luv Ranjan-produced De De Pyaar De comes across as a hilarious watch as Ajay Devgn tries to defend his love story with Rakul Preet Singh in this Aliv Ali directorial debut. To add to the fun, he also needs permission to go ahead in his relationship from now just his ex-wife (Tabu) but also, hold your breath, his 25-year-old daughter.

Ajay Devgn and Shazahn Padamsee (Dil Toh Baccha Hai Jee)

He has done this before as well in Madhur Bhandarkar's Dil Toh Baccha Hai Jee. Playing the part of a middle-aged bank manager who falls for a young intern, Ajay Devgn had some sweet moments to share with Shahzahn Padamsee in the film. A sweet-n-innocent tale between the two ensues even when as an audience you wonder how this love story would culminate.

Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra (Golmaal Again)

Devgn could well be the only Bollywood superstar in the current times who has actually done this thrice. Though Golmaal Again was not really a love story, a sub-plot of the film was centred on how Devgn fell for a young girl (Parineeti Chopra) who was half his age. This is not all, as even a song was pictured (Neend Churaayi Meri) on them which added to the fun.

Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu (Cheeni Kum)

An authentic take on such state of affairs was evidenced in R. Balki's Cheeni Kum where Bachchan and Tabu engaged in a mature love story. As a chef who romanced a woman half his age, Big B had some hilarious moments to share with Paresh Rawal who played Tabu's father. Add to that all the fun where even Paresh Rawal was shown younger than Big in the film.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jiah Khan (Nishabd)

Ram Gopal Varma dared to get into a dangerous territory with Nishabd which was Bollywood's take on Lolita. Late Jiah Khan played the leading lady who was the age of Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter in the film. The film was not just about an emotional connect that develops between the two, there was strong sexual tension as well that prevailed in the narrative.

Dimple Kapadia and Akshaye Khanna (Dil Chahta Hai)

This one was a subtle and mature take on affairs as role reversal happened, what with romance developing between an elder woman (Dimple Kapadia) and a younger man (Akshaye Khanna). Farhan Akhtar's debut directorial affair was all fun-n-frolic when it came to Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan's characterization but the third track was rather serious in its presentation.

Raakhee and Rishi Kapoor (Doosra Aadmi)

One of the few serious romantic tales that were made back in the 1970s, dared to show a romance between a couple separated by decades, and that too with an elder woman in love with a younger man, Doosra Aadmi entered the taboo territory. However, Raakhee and Rishi Kapoor brought dignity into play in this Yash Chopra production that was directed by Ramesh Talwar.

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi (Lamhe)

Many years down the line, Yash Chopra took an even bigger risk as he brought to fore two romantic tales with prominent age difference. First Anil Kapoor fell in love with a woman (Sridevi) elder to him. Later, Sridevi's daughter (her lookalike) falls in love with middle aged Anil Kapoor. Today, it is a classic but back then it was too much to digest for audience and flopped.

Nana Patekar and Mallika Sherawat (Welcome)

This one was more naughty than serious as Nana Patekar falls in love with a woman half his age, Sherawat. While the film was about the escapades of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif who had to convince Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar to allow their marriage, this hilarious sub-plot featuring Patekar and Sherawat added a lot to all the entertainment.

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt (Dear Zindagi)

Dear Zindagi is a different kind of set up where Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt were not romancing per se but there was a strong undercurrent or attraction that begins to develop, especially from the latter. As a counselor who helps Alia find meaning in love and life, Shah Rukh Khan was his natural self; so much so that Bhatt could not help but find herself attracted to him.

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal)