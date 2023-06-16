Monkey appears at 'Adipurush' screening. 'Hanumanji watching,' say makers. Watch

'Adipurush': A monkey made a surprise appearance at a theatre. (Image credit: @rajeshnair06/Twitter)

Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer “Adipurush” hit the big screens on Friday, eyeing a bumper opening at the box office. The film was among the biggest talking points on the internet, with “Adipurush” remaining the top trend on Twitter. The film is a retelling of the epic Ramayana and also stars Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan.

On the morning of the film’s release, its makers captured all the buzz on the ground as they shared snippets from cinemas where the film was being screened.

At one theatre, a monkey made it appearance during the film’s screening as it peeped inside the theatre from what appeared to be a window. A video showed audience screaming in excitement and chanting “Jai Shri Ram” upon spotting the monkey.

“Hanumanji watching the movie,” Rajesh Nair, one of the producers of “Adipurush”, tweeted.

At another theatre, people performed a puja for Lord Hanuman before the screening and placed a t-shirt with Lord Hanuman’s photo on a front row seat.

The special screening of the film was organised for school students at a PVR multiplex in Mumbai, where an idol of Lord Hanuman was placed in the front row ahead of the screening.

The big-budget multilingual film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, released in 3D across the globe. T-Series, the banner behind the Om Raut-directed film, opened the film's advance booking last Sunday and theatre owners said the response has been beyond expectations.

With its pre-release buzz being compared to Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan", trade experts predict “Adipurush” could do a business of more than Rs 80 crore on its opening day.