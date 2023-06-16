12 announcements from Summer Game Fest, Xbox Showcase, Ubisoft Forward

Following James Cameronâ€™s hit sequel Avatar: Way Of The Water, Ubisoft brings to life his iconic world in an all new avatar with their upcoming title Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora. (Photo: Â©Ubisoft)

The week of June 8, 2023 has, perhaps, been one of the biggest weeks in gaming for fans across the world. Huge announcements for upcoming games made wallets seem lighter with each consecutive showcase. The announcements made at the Summer Game Fest, Xbox Showcase and Ubisoft Forward are definitely a grand display of how technologically far we have arrived in the gaming industry. Here are some of the biggest announcements of the week:

1.Â Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

After the successful remake of Final Fantasy VII in 2020, fans have waited with bated breath for the announcement of the next part of this iconic title. As a grand finale drop at the Summer Games Fest, Square Enix took the internet by storm with the first look of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Breathtaking visuals, engrossing narrative and a cast of characters which have been the wallpapers of long-time fans, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is set to release early 2024 onÂ two discs, exclusivelyÂ forÂ PlayStation 5 at launch.

2. Marvelâ€™s Spider-Man 2 Release Date

Just days after the world got a glimpse of the gameplay for the upcoming Marvelâ€™s Spider-Man 2 at the PlayStation Showcase 2023, the Summer Games Fest dropped an even bigger bomb with a release date for the game set as October 20, 2023. Viewers also got a look at the collectorâ€™s edition for the game, and this kicked off pre-orders world-over. Check out the showcase that went down below.

3. Mortal Kombat 1 Gameplay

Mortal Kombat is a legacy name that falls familiar even on the ears of non-gamers. The Summer Games Fest kicked off with a first look at the brutal gameplay of the highly anticipated next-gen Mortal Kombat 1. Ed Boon, creator of the iconic series, has been repeatedly teasing fans through various social media, subtle announcements and even engaging with fans but the real story was delivered on stage with a glorious blood-filled 4-minute trailer.

Watch on: www.youtube.com

4. Alan Wake 2 Gameplay

Remedy Entertainmentâ€™s survival horror classic Alan Wake received a remaster in 2021 with an overhaul to visuals while retaining the classic storytelling format. Nearly 13 years after the original, fans are finally receiving a sequel to the game with Alan Wake 2 thatâ€™s set to release on October 17, 2023. We got a look at the stunning gameplay of the game at the Summer Games Fest which you can check out below.

5. Remnant II

Remnant has been a game familiar to folks who love the PvE genre. A challenging yet addictive experience in a mystical horror world that brings gunslingers and melee-chargers together, check out the gameplay trailer of Remnant II below. Remnant II is set to release on July 25, 2023.

6. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Years of being riddled with issues, bugs and ridicule, CD Projekt Redâ€™s famous Cyberpunk 2077 has not only reached a playable state but also now boasts an upcoming expansion. With a powerful cast featuring Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty promises to be the quintessential addition to the story set in the world of Cyberpunk. The Phantom Liberty expansion arrives on September 26, 2023.

7. Avowed

Developer Obsidian Entertainment of the Pillars Of Eternity and The Outer Worlds fame have been speaking about their upcoming title Avowed for years. Exclusive to Xbox and Windows, this highly anticipated title finally got a first gameplay look at the Xbox Showcase. The game is supposedly set in the same universe as Pillars Of Eternity and is scheduled for launch in 2024.

8. Hellblade II

Perhaps, the most realistic visuals among all the games mentioned in this list might belong to the upcoming Hellblade II. An immersive experience into the world of Senua, folks watching the Xbox Showcase were blown away by the sheer true-to-life cinematics displayed on their screens. Watch the trailer with a pair of great headphones for best experience.

9. Starfield Deep Dive

There isnâ€™t a single PC or Xbox player who has not heard of the word â€˜Starfieldâ€™. Developer Bethesdaâ€™s highly anticipated game that was announced in 2018 has now come close to reality with a solid release date of September 6, 2023. The Xbox Showcase featured a 45-minute deep-dive into this highly anticipated RPG and the video has already garnered over 1.5 million views.

10. Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

Following James Cameronâ€™s hit sequel Avatar: Way Of The Water, Ubisoft brings to life his iconic world in an all new avatar with their upcoming title Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora. A first-person action-adventure game thatâ€™s being developed by Ubisoftâ€™s Massive Entertainment studio comes to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Windows on December 7, 2023.

11. Assassinâ€™s Creed Mirage Gameplay

No Assassinâ€™s Creed game has seen this much anticipation since the announcement of Assassinâ€™s Creed II way back in 2008, the way Assassinâ€™s Creed Mirage has. The game promises to go back to the roots of the franchise with a relatively smaller world and focused assassination gameplay. Following itâ€™s look at the last PlayStation Showcase, Ubisoft gave us a deeper look at the thrilling gameplay mechanics of Assassinâ€™s Creed Mirage. The game releases on October 12, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Windows.

12. Star Wars: Outlaws

The gaming world seems to keep on giving to Star Wars fans as well. After the fantastic journey of EAâ€™s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Ubisoft now takes the mantle of creating a fantastic new Star Wars experience with the open-world Star Wars: Outlaws. After multiple rumors and announcements, fans got an exclusive long-play look at what Star Wars: Outlaws has in store for us, playing out as a fitting finale to the Ubisoft Forward stream. The game arrives in 2024.