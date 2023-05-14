Gaming reviews | The force is strong with ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’

A still from 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' game.

After a series of badly received Star Wars games, 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order broke the curse with an excellent platforming action-packed Star Wars game set in the saga. The sequel to the same, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes it up a notch with excellent game design, platforming and action sequences that keep you holding on to that lightsaber real close. The game isn’t free from performance issues however we haven’t witnessed anything game-breaking to ruin the experience. Here’s why you should play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Action-packed cannon fodder

'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' game captured on photo mode.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up from where Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order leaves you. Following the story of Cal Kestis, one of the survivors of Order 66 as seen in the Star Wars movies, the game throws you into the shoes of a grown jedi warrior following the thread to restore the jedi order. That being said, you don’t necessarily have to follow the Star Wars lore to play this game, however we do recommend playing the first game to really make the experience of this title a lot more enjoyable.

Cal retains the skills learnt from the first game, making a lot of room for newer and more creative approaches to combat. Jedi Survivor introduces new stances to make you think on the best approaches to different enemy types and clusters of them as well. The skill tree is massive and is quite impressive just how creative the developers have been while designing the combat experience. Customisation, too, has been given a good amount of focus letting you customise Cal, his lightsaber as well as his companion bot BD-1.

Platforming paradise

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has one of the best platforming experiences ever seen in a third person action game. Improving on its own flaws from its predecessor, Jedi Survivor quickens the pace in its platforming showcase. Wall runs, grappling hooks, dash throughs and well-timed stealth-from-above sequences are all recurring aspects of gameplay that make you feel absolutely powerful and swift. Added to this, the breath-taking environments in which these are placed, Jedi Survivor makes you adept with your controllers in no time.

'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' game in photo mode.

The force is strong

One of the quintessential things about a Star Wars game is the ability to use the force and Jedi Survivor couldn’t make this experience any more enjoyable. From pulling basic enemy types right into your lightsaber to shoving hordes of them off a cliff, your journey in learning the ways of the force really feels complete by the time you reach the end of the story.

Combining force powers with your combat moves keeps every battle sequence interesting and feeling fresh. You’re free to approach most battles your way, especially the elite bosses and bounty hunters.

Level-design Jedi mind games

'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' game visuals.

The most interesting aspect of the original Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was its approach to level-design. Keeping areas in different worlds locked out until you progress in the story and having you return to those levels at a later stage made exploration feel rewarding. Jedi Survivor doesn’t shy away from repeating the same formula that worked so well and has plenty of secrets stashed away in different worlds — making you want to search every nook and cranny of these worlds.

A particular level we enjoyed the most was the Shattered Moon sequence throwing up new surprises with the same blend of platforming methods.

Visuals, performance and photo mode

'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' game customizable light saber.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is absolutely stunning. The game sports some of the best lighting effects of this generation to a point where your device might struggle to keep up with bringing the textures alive. The various worlds are gorgeous and really make you want to stop to soak in the flora and fauna.

The best way to capture these moments is through the simplistic photo mode that the game offers. Pause almost anywhere in-game to create stunning, printable posters from your favorite moments in the game.

The game, however, isn’t perfect. It does struggle with performance issues irrespective of platform. Our playthrough on the PS5 saw many frame rate drops, texture delays and screen cuts but nothing that was too experience shattering. Developers Respawn and EA are consistently patching the game to fix these issues on a regular basis.

Should you play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

The short answer is yes.

The game does provide an option to recap the events for the first game for those who haven’t played the original or simply do not remember it. However, we do recommend playing the first game to get the complete Star Wars Jedi experience and even recall a few references. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is definitely one for the keeps.

Note: Reviewed on Playstation 5. Also available on Playstation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Windows. Review code provided by Games The Shop