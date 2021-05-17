10 Bollywood filmmakers who are making audiences wait for new film even after delivering superhit movie

The wait would be on for these directors whose last release was a major success at the box office [Images: Instagram]

Though it may be a bit early to say as yet, indications are that the pandemic is slowly waning away with cases on a decline for the last one week or so. Meanwhile, the vaccination drive is expected to gather pace in next few weeks which means by the time it is Independence Day, the country could well be 'freed' from the current menace to some degree at least.

While this also means that just like all other industries even Bollywood could well be back on its feet, quite a few filmmakers too are expected to make an announcement of their next.

Amongst them, the wait would be on for these directors whose last release was a major success at the box office, but ever since then haven't formally announced a new film to go on floors. Let’s look at these filmmakers along with the box office collections of their last.

Rajkumar Hirani - Sanju (2018) - Rs 342.53 crores

It has been three years since the release of Sanju. We still do not know which is the next film that Rakumar Hirani will direct. Though a year back it seemed that he was making a film for Shah Rukh Khan, once Pathan was announced then these murmurs also came to a close. One hopes there is a formal announcement of his next at least later in 2021.

Rakesh Roshan - Krrish 3 (2013) - Rs 244.92 crores

The only veteran filmmaker who has a pulse of audiences across single screens as well as multiplexes and stays on to be not just relevant but also a path breaker, Rakesh Roshan has not made a film since Krrish 3. Though it is a given that whenever he picks the baton again it would be for Krrish 4, a formal announcement around the same is still awaited.

Sajid Nadiadwala - Kick (2014) - Rs 232 crores

He came, he saw, he conquered - This pretty much holds true for Sajid Nadiadwala, who stays on to be right at the top when it comes to highest grosser ever by a debutant director. A producer with an almost cent percent record at the box office, the filmmaker made Kick with Salman Khan. Though a sequel is on the cards, one waits to hear about a concrete plan of action.

Sooraj Barjatya - Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) - Rs 210 crores

With a massive record behind him, Sooraj Barjatya has given multiple successes (barring Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon) between Maine Pyaar Kiya and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. However, even though more than half a decade has gone by, one waits to hear about his next officially. There is buzz in the air though that he is making his next with Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani.

Farah Khan - Happy New Year (2014) - Rs 205 crores

It is surprising that even after delivering a Rs 200 Crore Club superhit, Farah Khan has not brought her next film on floors as yet. As a matter of fact the film's opening day record was untouched for many years and even Shah Rukh Khan has not scored a film bigger than this for 7 years now. At one point in time she was all set to make a Satte Pe Satta remake, but there is no word yet.

Arbaaz Khan - Dabangg 2 (2012) - Rs 156.5 crores

Post the success of Dabangg, Arbaaz Khan took it upon himself to direct the film's sequel. In fact, Dabangg 2 was an even bigger grosser, and one would have expected Arbaaz to make Dabangg 3 as well. Surprisingly though, it is almost a decade since Dabangg 2 and Arbaaz has not announced his next as a director. One hopes that he helms Dabangg 4 and makes it even better.

Siddique - Bodyguard (2011) - Rs 149 crores

When Salman Khan made Bodyguard, Malayalam cinema director Siddique was at the helm of calling the shots. The film was an even bigger success than Dabangg and Ready, and further consolidated the superstar status of Salman Khan. To one's surprise though, Siddique hasn't made a single Hindi film for 10 years and one does not hear much about any such plans either.

Tinu Suresh Desai - Rustom (2015) - Rs 128 crores

Akshay Kumar has been known to back many filmmakers and Tinu Suresh Desai was one such filmmaker who went on to make Rustom and delivered a superhit. In fact he also made a decent entertainer in 1920 London prior to that. However, even though more than half a decade has passed by since the release of the dramatic thriller, Tinu is yet to announce his next.

Farhan Akhtar - Don 2 (2011) - Rs 107 crores

If there is one sequel which is much awaited and would be grabbed by one and all when it is announced, that would be Don 3. In fact, 2021 will also mark 10 years of Don 2. However, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has not just stayed away from making Don 3 but has not directed any other film also since then. He has been far busier with his acting assignments.

Karan Johar - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) - Rs 112.50 crores

Ever since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar has enjoyed a 100 percent track record as a director. However, after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, he did not call the shots for a feature film again. Yes, he did announce Takht, a magnum opus no less with an enviable cast. However, it is yet to go on floors. One waits to see if Johar makes that next or picks some other film as a director.