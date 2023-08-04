Employees are the laziest on this day of the week, finds study. No, it's not Monday.

Monday has emerged as the most productive day of the week among employees. (Representational)

A recent study in the US has delved into the depths of computer usage to uncover the most and least productive days of the week for workers. Contrary to popular belief, Monday has emerged as the most productive day, while the dubious honour of being the least productive goes to Friday afternoon.

Researchers at the Texas A&M School of Public Health analysed objective data such as typing speed, mouse activity, and typing errors of 789 employees over two years.

The findings raise pertinent questions about the potential benefits of flexible work arrangements, including hybrid work and four-day workweeks, as employers strive to strike the right balance between productivity and employee well-being.

However, despite the growing acceptance of remote and hybrid work models, a substantial proportion of employees still work on-site, indicating the need for a broader shift in work culture.

As per Dr. Taehyun Roh, assistant professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, the researchers found that workers were most active in terms of computer usage from Monday through Thursday, but productivity took a significant dip on Fridays, New York Post reported.

Interestingly, a separate survey conducted for Canon USA unveiled that Monday is the most productive day for 28% of workers, with introverts particularly favouring the start of the week for their peak productivity.

The study also showed that employees were less active in the afternoons and made more typos, especially on Fridays, aligning with the decreasing trend in task completion towards the end of the week.

Dr. Mark Benden, the director of the Ergonomics Center at Texas A&M, believes that these findings offer business leaders valuable insights into optimizing work performance and workplace sustainability.

In a recent experiment in the US, Canada, the UK, and Ireland, a compressed workweek with longer hours but fewer days led to reduced burnout, better overall health, and increased job satisfaction.

Despite the potential advantages, the full-scale adoption of flexible work arrangements remains a work in progress. According to a study by WFH Research in May, almost 60% of full-time employees still worked entirely on-site.