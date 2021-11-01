Elon Musk willing to sell Tesla stock, donate $6 billion to end world hunger

Elon Musk (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is also the world’s richest man, has said that he is willing to sell Tesla stocks and donate $6 billion if it can end world hunger.

Responding to a CNN article that quoted UN World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley as saying: “Two percent of Elon Musk’s wealth ($6 billion) will solve world hunger”, Elon Musk challenged Beasley to justify how the UN would be able to achieve so. The billionaire further said he would sell his Tesla stock immediately to raise the money if the UN official is able to validate the claim.

To be precise, David Beasley had called on the world’s billionaires – such as Elon Musk and Amazon Inc founder Jeff Bezos -- to “step up now, on a one-time basis” to help end world hunger.



If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

According to him “just $6 billion could keep 42 million people from dying” of hunger. Reacting to this, Musk said, “if WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it”.

He added: “But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent.”

Beasley responded to Musk’s challenge saying the CNN article’s header was misleading and it was misconstrued. He clarified that $6 billion would be a one-time donation to save 42 million lives during the unprecedented hunger crisis.

He tweeted: “Elon Musk, the headline is not accurate. The $6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises.”

He added: “With your help we can bring hope, build stability and change the future.”

Beasley further said: “Let’s talk: It isn’t as complicated as Falcon Heavy, but too much at stake to not at least have a conversation. I can be on the next flight to you. Throw me out if you don’t like what you hear!”

An amused Musk then said: “Please publish your current and proposed spending in detail so people can see exactly where money goes.” He even shared the link to an article that alleged that UN officials sought sexual favours in exchange for food.