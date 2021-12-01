Elon Musk uses Stalin meme to take a jab at Twitter's Parag Agrawal, Jack Dorsey

Meme shared by Elon Musk (Image: Twitter@elonmusk)

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, known for his intriguing posts on Twitter, targeted the microblogging site's leaders - Parag Agrawal and Jack Dorsey - with a Stalin meme on December 1.

The meme shared by Musk comprised two pictures - one showing Twitter's new chief executive officer Parag Agrawal with outgoing CEO Jack Dorsey in the same frame and the second showing Agrawal smiling and Dorsey missing from the frame.

The image originally pertains to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, who is seen with his one-time confidante Nikolai Yezhov. After the Great Purge, Stalin had, as per historians, got Yezhov - who was assassinated after allegedly plotting against him - removed from the photograph that was shot around 10 years earlier, in 1930, near the Moscow Canal.

Notably, Agrawal, an Indian-origin tech executive who has been associated with Twitter since 2011, was named as the company's CEO on November 29. With immediate effect, he replaced Dorsey, who had co-founded the company in 2006 and was serving as its chief executive since 2015.

Musk, while reacting to Agrawal's elevation, had tweeted, "Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter are run by CEOs who grew up in India. It is wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world; it is a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants. (Congrats, @paraga!) (sic)"