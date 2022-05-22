English
    Elon Musk tells YouTube co-founder: 'If you touch my wiener, you can have a horse'

    YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley hit back with "Well, what should I name this horse?"

    Ankita Sengupta
    May 22, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST
    The exchange with Elon Musk was initiated by YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley.

    Elon Musk, who has been accused by a SpaceX flight attend of sexual misconduct, has offered to buy YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley a horse if he touches Musk's "wiener".

    The exchange was initiated by Hurley who tweeted: "Hey Elon Musk! Stop horsing around and close this Twitter deal. We all want a happy ending!"

    He was referring to both the Twitter deal that the billionaire has put on hold until he gets more clarity on the bots on the platform, and the allegation of sexual conduct made against him. According to the former complainant, Musk had offered to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage, Business Insider had reported.

    Responding to Hurley, the billionaire tweeted: "Hi Chad, long time no see! Fine, if you touch my wiener, you can have a horse."

    And then, the world's richest person and arguably the post popular meme-maker on Twitter, added a GIF to the exchange.

    Soon, Chad Hurley hit back with "Well, what should I name this horse?"

    Elon Musk has, however, rejected the sexual misconduct allegations made against him. "Those wild accusations are utterly untrue," he tweeted. 

    According to the Business Insider report, Musk's rocket company SpaceX had paid the woman $250,000 in 2018 to settle the claim against him.



