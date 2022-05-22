Elon Musk tells YouTube co-founder: 'If you touch my wiener, you can have a horse'

Elon Musk, who has been accused by a SpaceX flight attend of sexual misconduct, has offered to buy YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley a horse if he touches Musk's "wiener".The exchange was initiated by Hurley who tweeted: "Hey Elon Musk! Stop horsing around and close this Twitter deal. We all want a happy ending!"
Hey, @elonmusk! Stop horsing around and close this Twitter deal. We all want a happy ending!
— Chad Hurley (@Chad_Hurley) May 20, 2022
He was referring to both the Twitter deal that the billionaire has put on hold until he gets more clarity on the bots on the platform, and the allegation of sexual conduct made against him. According to the former complainant, Musk had offered to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage, Business Insider had reported.
Responding to Hurley, the billionaire tweeted: "Hi Chad, long time no see! Fine, if you touch my wiener, you can have a horse."
Hi Chad, long time no see!
Fine, if you touch my wiener, you can have a horse.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 21, 2022
Soon, Chad Hurley hit back with "Well, what should I name this horse?"
I have to admit getting this horse was pretty handy, but honestly I thought it would be bigger. #micropony https://t.co/aumuWWkwX0— Chad Hurley (@Chad_Hurley) May 21, 2022
Elon Musk has, however, rejected the sexual misconduct allegations made against him. "Those wild accusations are utterly untrue," he tweeted.
