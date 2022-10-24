English
    Elon Musk reassures Ukraine minister 'SpaceX won't turn off Starlink'. An exchange

    Elon Musk was responding to a report on European Union considering to fund Starlink's service in Ukraine for which SpaceX has been spending about $20 million per month.

    Ankita Sengupta
    October 24, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov (Image credit: Twitter)

    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov (Image credit: Twitter)


    As Elon Musk Starlink's satellite internet units in Ukraine face funding issues, the tech billionaire has once again assured the war-torn country that their services would not be interrupted.

    In his exchange with Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Monday, Musk stated that SpaceX would not turn off Starlink's services in the country even if US government refused to provide funding.

    "Before DoD (Department of Defence) even came back with an answer, I told Fedorov Mykhailo that SpaceX would not turn off Starlink even if DoD refused to provide funding," the SpaceX CEO tweeted.

    He was responding to a report on European Union considering to fund Starlink's service in Ukraine for which, according to Musk, SpaceX was spending about $20 million per month.

    Close

    He explained that SpaceX pays for terminals, the creation of new satellites, satellite launches, satellite maintenance and for ground stations and other equipment to access the internet.

    Responding to Musk's tweet, Fedorov Mykhailo wrote, "Thanks

    Elon Musk. Before all the talks about funding, you confirmed to me that in any case you will ensure the work of Starlinks in Ukraine. This was critically important for Ukraine. We are grateful to you!"

    SpaceX asked the Pentagon to pay for Starlink services in Ukraine and later withdrew its request for funding and Musk decided to continue funding it.

    Read more: White House in talks with Elon Musk to set up Starlink in Iran: Report
