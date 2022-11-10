Elon Musk hints at Twitter DMs vs Signal app in tweet to online friend from India

Elon Musk with online friend Pranay Pathole (Image credit: PPathole/Twitter)

Twitter complaint hotline operator Elon Musk is taking down grievances. And the Tesla CEO’s ‘friend’ from India Pranay Pathole had a suggestion vis-à-vis Twitter DMs.

“Complaint hotline operator online! Please mention your complaints below,” Musk, 51, tweeted on Wednesday, to which Pathole responded: “Elon, one suggestion, Twitter DMs are cool, but it lacks some features. Make Twitter DMs archivable, add search functionality to Twitter DMs, enable replies to specific messages, etc?”



The goal of Twitter DMs is to superset Signal

Use Signal

Soon enough, Musk replied back saying: “The goal of Twitter DMs is to superset Signal.” He usually responds to the 24-year-old engineer from Pune and has even met him in the US earlier this year.The SpaceX boss had last year led to a massive number of signups for the “Signal” app after he sent out a simple tweet: “Use Signal”. This is when Mark Zuckerberg-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp changed its privacy policy.

Signal is a privacy-focused messaging app, used widely by security experts, privacy researchers, academics, and journalists around the world. Signal is also open source, unlike its competition WhatsApp.

Musk’s sudden wish to put Twitter DMs up against Signal remains to be seen as the microblogging site rolls out new features with massive restructuring amid mass layoffs, monthly fees and stricter rules.

After the world’s richest man took over the company, he axed the top leadership and announced a $8 fee that he says will include several other benefits. Those not willing to pay $8 will not have a blue tick but can still use Twitter, without some benefits.

An “official” label has also been rolled out and government officials, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some other public figures will be getting it apart from the blue tick.