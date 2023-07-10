'Zuck is a cuck': Elon Musk as Threads vs Twitter battle heats up

Elon Musk called Mark Zuckerberg a "cuck" amid the Twitter vs Threads battle.

There is no denying the fact that Elon Musk surely knows how to make headlines. In the past few days, everything has been about the launch of Meta’s Instagram Threads and the billionaire’s reaction to it all. Now, in a new development, Musk called Mark Zuckerberg a “cuck” in a reply to a tweet. Yes, you read that right.

The Tesla chief’s latest jibe was as a reply on a post shared on Twitter by a page called Data Hazard. The post featured a screenshot of a Threads conversation between fast food chain Wendy’s and Zuckerberg. "Hey @zuck, you should go to space just to really make him mad lol". To which the Meta boss replied with a laughing emoji.

Replying to the post, Musk wrote, “Zuck is a cuck.”

Meanwhile, the SpaceX CEO confirmed reports of a lawsuit against Meta-owned Threads and cited violation of “intellectual property rights” and even wrote, “competition is fine, cheating is not.” He also sent a letter to Zuckerberg via his lawyer Alex Spiro and accused him of "unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property".

"Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information," Spiro wrote.