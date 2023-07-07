Elon Musk confirms Twitter will sue Threads. 'Competition is fine, cheating is not'

Amid reports of Twitter threatening legal action against Meta-owned Threads, Musk confirmed the same by replying on a post by a page called Twitter Daily News.

We really don’t have to tell you about how Instagram Threads, Meta’s new app, has created a frenzy on the internet. Meta launched Threads on Wednesday to take on Elon Musk’s Twitter by taking advantage of Instagram’s users raking in billions.

Now, amid reports of Twitter threatening legal action against Meta-owned Threads, Musk has confirmed the same by replying on a post by a page called Twitter Daily News. The post mentioned about the lawsuit against the newly-launched app which claims that Threads violates its "intellectual property rights".

While replying to the post, the Tesla chief wrote, “competition is fine, cheating is not.”



Competition is fine, cheating is not

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Alex Spiro, Musk’s lawyer, has also written to Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg and has accused him of "unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property".

"Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information," Spiro wrote.