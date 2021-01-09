MARKET NEWS

Donald Trump says he will look at creating his own platform after Twitter ban

Twitter permanently cut off Donald Trump's personal account and access to his nearly 90 million followers late on January 8, citing the risk of further incitement of violence.

Moneycontrol News
January 09, 2021 / 06:03 PM IST
Source: AP

US President Donald Trump said he will look at building his own platform after Twitter suspended him on January 8, citing a risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the US Capitol on January 6 by hundreds of his supporters.

Trump sent the latest tweets on his @POTUS account after Twitter banned his personal account.

The micro-blogging site shut down his @TeamTrump campaign account shortly after it sent out a tweet with a "statement from President Trump" accusing Twitter of "banning free speech" and coordinating with "the Democrats and the Radical Left" to silence him.

"Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH," Trump wrote in the now-deleted tweets, adding that he is considering building his own social media platform in the near future.

With inputs from Reuters
TAGS: #Donald Trump #Twitter #US Capitol violence
first published: Jan 9, 2021 06:03 pm

