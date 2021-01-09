Donald Trump says he will look at creating his own platform after Twitter ban

Source: AP

US President Donald Trump said he will look at building his own platform after Twitter suspended him on January 8, citing a risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the US Capitol on January 6 by hundreds of his supporters.

Trump sent the latest tweets on his @POTUS account after Twitter banned his personal account.

The micro-blogging site shut down his @TeamTrump campaign account shortly after it sent out a tweet with a "statement from President Trump" accusing Twitter of "banning free speech" and coordinating with "the Democrats and the Radical Left" to silence him.

"Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH," Trump wrote in the now-deleted tweets, adding that he is considering building his own social media platform in the near future.

With inputs from Reuters