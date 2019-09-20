App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 08:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DMK leader Kanimozhi tweets about Chennai Airport roof leak, Twitter users slam her double standards

Some Twitter users reminded her how her party, along with the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), had opposed plans to privatise the airport.

Jagyaseni Biswas
DMK MP Kanimozhi (PTI)
DMK MP Kanimozhi (PTI)

Chennai International Airport’s roof is in the news again. The city, that was in news for being parched for months, has received incessant rainfall in the past few days. On September 18, Chennai recorded the wettest day of the year after receiving 104 mm of rainfall.  And it seems, the city’s airport bore the brunt of the heavy showers as the staff there had to place plastic trays to collect the rainwater percolating through the roof.

The incident came to light when Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) parliamentarian Kanimozhi shared a Twitter post criticising the poor maintenance of the airport.

“First it was the ceiling falling. Now the roof has turned into showers. Plastic containers have been placed to collect the water dripping from above due to rains,” she tweeted.

Though the tweet garnered immediate attention, the opinion of the tweeple was divided. While some upheld Kanimozhi’s concern that the airport should be in a better condition, others reminded her about how her party, along with the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), had opposed plans to privatise the airport. They were of the opinion that privatisation would have given the airport its much-needed facelift.




 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 20, 2019 08:36 pm

tags #Chennai airport #DMK leader Kanimozhi

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.