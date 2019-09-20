DMK leader Kanimozhi tweets about Chennai Airport roof leak, Twitter users slam her double standards

Chennai International Airport’s roof is in the news again. The city, that was in news for being parched for months, has received incessant rainfall in the past few days. On September 18, Chennai recorded the wettest day of the year after receiving 104 mm of rainfall. And it seems, the city’s airport bore the brunt of the heavy showers as the staff there had to place plastic trays to collect the rainwater percolating through the roof.

The incident came to light when Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) parliamentarian Kanimozhi shared a Twitter post criticising the poor maintenance of the airport.



First it was the ceiling falling. Now the roof has turned into showers. Plastic containers have been placed to collect the water dripping from above due to rains.

Place: @aaichnairport#Chennai airport pic.twitter.com/74JJOvnkho Close September 19, 2019



Nothing new. Everyone knows about the standard of Chennai airport. It is not an airport. It is third grade mofussil bus terminus. But DMK has no moral standing to comment or question the standard of the airport.What is the standard of roads laid down in Chennai when DMK in power.

— Kalki Narasimhan (@KalkiNarasimhan) September 20, 2019



Don't divert your partners only holding all contracts at Chennai Airport more than 7 years

— gemini (@karthim19) September 19, 2019



Chennai Airport is not the only case. So are some of the premium apartments which boasted about so called world class amenities. Life in Chennai comes to a halt the moment there is heavy down pour. From lifts to traffic stops.

— Tee (@tereenst) September 19, 2019



It's a big laugh for those engineer who built the project. I am a big fan of you mam I saw you two times near my home Gopallapuram. I want to meet you mam

If you have time

— Habi9i (@habi9i) September 19, 2019

“First it was the ceiling falling. Now the roof has turned into showers. Plastic containers have been placed to collect the water dripping from above due to rains,” she tweeted.Though the tweet garnered immediate attention, the opinion of the tweeple was divided. While some upheld Kanimozhi’s concern that the airport should be in a better condition, others reminded her about how her party, along with the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), had opposed plans to privatise the airport. They were of the opinion that privatisation would have given the airport its much-needed facelift.