Delhi violence: Cop recounts encounter with gun-toting youth

Deepak Dahiya, the cop who displayed courage while confronting a gun-toting youth in the clash-hit areas of northeast Delhi, has recalled his ordeal and the conversation he had with him.

"The moment he started approaching me, I stopped him and asked him not to injure anyone else. He was telling me I will shoot you; his bullets could have pierced me, but my first instinct was to save others," he told news channel Aaj Tak.

He further narrated how the youth, identified as Shahrukh, was not alone and a group of people following him were also pelting stones on the way. However, said that "there were people standing behind me, so I tried to convince him not to fire at the crowd".

Dahiya, who wasn't carrying any firearms at the time of the incident, tried to scare away the gun-wielding youth with his lathi.

"He (Shahrukh) then went away. But nearly 25 people with stones in their hands were behind him. I wanted to make sure there no bloodshed at the spot… that people are not in his line of firing range. I had to think and act quick -- which I managed to do successfully," he added.

Meanwhile, the violence in Delhi continues, albeit, in lesser magnitude. But 20 people have already died in the carnage that started between supporters of the amended citizenship law and detractors, taking a communal turn later. More than 200 people have sustained injuries in the clashes and are receiving treatment at nearby hospitals.