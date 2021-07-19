MARKET NEWS

It's raining misery | Huge sinkhole swallows car in Delhi; none injured, say police

Delhi recorded 70 mm rain over the past 24 hours, the highest 24-hour rainfall since 2015, said the IMD.

Moneycontrol News
July 19, 2021 / 08:17 PM IST
A car got stuck after road caved in Delhi. Image source: ANI Twitter.

A car got stuck after road caved in Delhi. Image source: ANI Twitter.


In a bizarre incident, a car got stuck after a road caved in Dwarka's Sector 18 due to heavy rainfall in Delhi, reported news agency ANI.

According to Delhi Police, the car was later pulled out with the help of a crane with no injuries reported.

Delhi recorded 70 mm rain over the past 24 hours, the highest 24-hour rainfall since 2015, said the IMD. According to Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of Meteorology and Climate Change, Delhi’s highest rainfall record is of 226.2 mm rainfall on July 21 in 1958.

The incessant rainfall caused waterlogging which led to major traffic snarls at the busy ITO intersection in Delhi.

Traffic police officials said the vehicular movement on the Pul Prahladpur stretch in southeast Delhi was shut due to the waterlogging in the underpass.

"Waterlogging reported at Pul Prahladpur under railway bridge. Traffic is diverted from MB (Mehrauli-Badarpur) Road towards Mathura Road,” Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.
Tags: #Delhi #Delhi rains #heavy rainfall
first published: Jul 19, 2021 07:43 pm

