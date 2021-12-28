Delhi man ordered 389 pizzas on Zomato in 2021, a woman ordered 12 ice creams in a single day

Zomato also gave a shout-out to a customer who placed more than 1,900 orders in 2021.

A man from Delhi ordered 389 pizzas on Zomato in 2021, while another customer placed 12 orders for ice cream in a single day, the food delivery company revealed on Monday, in an Instagram post looking back on ordering trends of the year.

The customer who ordered the ice creams is named Shweta. That led Zomato to recall an online trend from earlier this year.

A woman named Shweta had apparently forgotten to put herself on mute during a call with more than 100 participants.

As a result, the participants heard a personal conversation that she was having with a friend while also being logged on to the Zoom call. The chat continued for a few minutes even as the participants told her "your mic is on".

The gaffe caught the attention of social media users and #Shweta became a top trend online. Many users shared memes about it.



#Shweta to 111 others on Zoom Call pic.twitter.com/aYywzzBMly — Shailendra Singh Ranawat (@ShailSaa) February 18, 2021





Group members to #Shweta : your mic is on.

Meanwhile group members inside pic.twitter.com/kCswSAzmXV — YASIN..//︎ (@BeingYasinKhan1) February 18, 2021



Zomato had also joined social media users in responding to the #Shweta trend. "Always mute your audio while having food or gossiping about your possessive friends," the company had said.

In its “2021 meme rewind”, which is a look at food ordering trends this year, Zomato also gave a shout-out to a customer who placed the most numbers of orders — 1,907 — on the platform.

The company also acknowledged a customer named Honey Katiyal, who tipped delivery partners on 1,250 orders.