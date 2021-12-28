MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Markets League Dec'21 Edition - 4 Days Live HedgTrading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Delhi man ordered 389 pizzas on Zomato in 2021, a woman ordered 12 ice creams in a single day

Zomato on Monday published its "2021 meme rewind" to look back on food ordering trends this year.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2021 / 06:17 PM IST
Zomato also gave a shout-out to a customer who placed more than 1,900 orders in 2021.

Zomato also gave a shout-out to a customer who placed more than 1,900 orders in 2021.


A man from Delhi ordered 389 pizzas on Zomato in 2021, while another customer placed 12 orders for ice cream in a single day, the food delivery company revealed on Monday, in an Instagram post looking back on ordering trends of the year.

The customer who ordered the ice creams is named Shweta. That led Zomato to recall an online trend from earlier this year.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Zomato (@zomato)


A woman named Shweta had apparently forgotten to put herself on mute during a call with more than 100 participants.

As a result, the participants heard a personal conversation that she was having with a friend while also being logged on to the Zoom call. The chat continued for a few minutes even as the participants told her "your mic is on".

Close

Related stories

The gaffe caught the attention of social media users and #Shweta became a top trend online. Many users shared memes about it.


Zomato had also joined social media users in responding to the #Shweta trend. "Always mute your audio while having food or gossiping about your possessive friends," the company had said.






In its “2021 meme rewind”, which is a look at food ordering trends this year, Zomato also gave a shout-out to a customer who placed the most numbers of orders — 1,907 — on the platform.


The company also acknowledged a customer named Honey Katiyal, who tipped delivery partners on 1,250 orders.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Food delivery #Food delivery aggregator #Online food delivery aggregator #Zomato
first published: Dec 28, 2021 06:11 pm

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.