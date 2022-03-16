English
    Delhi man creates Guinness World Record for 'Fastest time to travel to all Metro stations'

    According to Guinness World Records, Prafull Singh made this attempt as he regularly uses the Metro and saw himself being able to complete it quickly.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 16, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST
    Prafull Singh works with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). (Image credit: @OfficialDMRC/Twitter)

    Prafull Singh works with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). (Image credit: @OfficialDMRC/Twitter)


    A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) employee, Prafull Singh, has entered the Guinness World Records for recording the “Fastest time to travel to all Metro stations”.

    Singh achieved this feat by covering all the metro stations in the national capital comprising a distance of 348 kilometres in 16 hours and 2 minutes, DMRC said in a tweet on Tuesday.

    Congratulating Singh, the corporation stated that “DMRC family is proud of Prafull’s feat”.

    According to Guinness World Records, Singh made this attempt as he regularly uses the Metro and saw himself being able to complete it quickly.

    Despite all of the work and preparation in the lead up to the attempt, Singh was aware that it would be a physically and mentally demanding challenge. The night before he couldn't sleep properly due to anxiety.

    "I have been using Delhi Metro for a long time so I am very much aware about the all lines. My planning was from which station and line should I have to start and end so I can completed my record before time," the DMRC employee said.

    And, of all of the stations Patel Chowk (Line-2) is his favourite. The station houses a small museum celebrating Delhi and the first modernised transport facility of the country.

    Singh also said that achieving this Guinness World Records title felt like winning an Olympic medal.
