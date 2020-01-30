Dedicated my life to India, now I'm terrorist: Kejriwal responds to BJP attack

The worst direct attack on the AAP’s national convener came from BJP's Parvesh Verma at a Delhi rally held last week where he called him a terrorist
In an emotional message to the citizens of Delhi, incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on January 30 that he has dedicated his life to the service of the nation. His statement was in response to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Parvesh Verma labelling him a 'terrorist'.
While the tussle between the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and the saffron party for the throne in Delhi has been ongoing, the feud got deeper in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections. Things started taking an ugly turn once Arvind Kejriwal began speaking about the anti-Citizenship Act demonstrators gathered at Shaheen Bagh.
The worst direct attack on the AAP’s national convener came from Verma at a Delhi rally held last week when he called him a terrorist.
Addressing the media on January 30, he said: “How have I become a terrorist? I've arranged for medicines... did so much for the needy. I've never thought of myself or my family... am ready to give my life for the nation.”
"I am a diabetes patient. I take insulin four times a day. Doctors asked me not to join politics... they said I would not live…. Without food for four hours, diabetic patients collapse. Yet, I fasted twice, for 10 and 15 days. I put my life at stake for India, but the Opposition left no stone unturned to harass me."In conclusion, the IIT-Kharagpur graduate said: "If I wanted to, I could have gone abroad like so many of my friends and colleagues. But I gave up my job; does a terrorist do all this? I leave this up to Delhi to decide... am I their son, their brother, or a terrorist?"