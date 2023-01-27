English
    ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’: PM Modi on hard work vs. smart work, why students shouldn't cheat

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed exam pressures and time management with students at a big event in Delhi today.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    January 27, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST
    PM Narendra Modi during 'Pariksha pe Charcha 2023'. (Image credit: @BJP/Twitter)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised students about life and exams during the 2023 edition of "Pariksha pe Charcha", held today at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium.

    As many as 38 lakh students and teachers registered for the "Pariksha pe Charcha" event this year, out of which nearly 2,400 were chosen to attend it live.

    Students approached the prime minister with a host of questions, including whether hard work or smart work was better.

    Modi told students at the event that they "must work hard but smartly", focussing attention on specific areas in which they wished to go ahead.