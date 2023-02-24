Eiffel Tower lights up in Ukraine flag colours to mark one year of war

The world is marking one years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Eiffel Tower was lit in the colours of Ukraine's flag on Thursday in a mark of support for Kyiv on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion.

The tower, one of the world's most visited landmarks, was swathed in blue and yellow light shortly after sundown in the French capital.

The top of the tower was bathed in blue, and the bottom in yellow, with the tower's habitual white spotlight rotating at its top.

"Glory to Ukraine!" tweeted Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo in Ukrainian.

Hidalgo had asked for the show of support, which comes as France, like other western countries, is boosting arms deliveries to Kyiv.

The French defence ministry said last week that the first batch of AMX-10 armoured vehicles President Emmanuel Macron promised would be delivered within days.