Donald Trump's mugshot merchandise rakes in over $7 million for his presidential campaign

Donald Trump's mugshot went viral on social media platforms. (Image: @realDonaldTrump/X)

The booking of former US President Donald Trump at Fulton County Jail on charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia has catalysed an astonishing fundraising spree for his campaign.

The Trump campaign announced that it had garnered over $7 million in donations since his mugshot was taken at the jail, marking the first instance in American history that such an event has transpired involving a former president.

Steven Cheung, spokesperson for the Trump campaign, shared this staggering figure on the platform formerly known as Twitter, now rebranded as X. The funds were solicited through a joint fundraising committee named "Trump Save America JFC," acting on behalf of both "Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc." and "Save America."

The committee delineated that 90% of the proceeds will be allocated to Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc. for the primary election in 2024, with the remaining 10% directed to Save America. Contributions surpassing the legal limit for either committee will go to Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc. for the general election in 2024.

A standout merchandise item contributing to this financial surge is a T-shirt featuring Trump's mugshot, available for purchase at 'winred.com' for $34. The shirt boasts the inscription: "Made in USA; 100% Cotton; Pre-shrunk; Unisex Fit." The mugshot image captures Trump with his signature red tie, impeccably coiffed hair, and a stern expression.



This windfall comes amid mounting legal challenges for the former president, who has raised nearly $20 million in the past three weeks. Despite his legal turmoil, Trump remains a towering figure in the Republican presidential primary, consistently outpacing his competitors by margins ranging from 30 to 50 points in recent polls.

While Trump characterized his arrest experience as "terrible" and his mugshot ordeal as "not a comfortable feeling," his campaign deftly leveraged this incident to rally supporters.

Before Trump had even left for New Jersey, his campaign had woven the event into fundraising appeals. Trump himself reinforced this message on his Truth Social platform and on X, directing supporters to a dedicated fundraising page.

A new line of merchandise emblazoned with Trump's mugshot has been launched, encompassing an array of items including T-shirts, shot glasses, mugs, bumper stickers, a signed poster, and even bobblehead dolls.

The potency of Trump's legal entanglements as a catalyst for donations is further underscored by the fact that Friday alone brought in a staggering $4.18 million, marking the most lucrative single day of fundraising in his campaign to date.

This multifaceted approach—melding legal battles, political ambitions, and merchandise appeal—has fortified Trump's financial standing while simultaneously allocating significant resources to his legal defense.

Campaign finance records indicate that during the first half of 2023, Trump amassed over $53 million, with more than $59.2 million directed toward legal fees and expenses to contend with the slew of charges spanning four different jurisdictions, according to and Al Jazeera report.