'Take a bow': How entrepreneurs reacted to Chandrayaan 3's soft landing on moon

Chandrayaan-3 has successfully landed on the Moon.

In a monumental leap for India's space exploration journey, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has made a triumphant soft landing on the moon's elusive South Pole. This resounding success not only solidifies India's standing as a dominant player in space technology but also secures its position as the fourth nation to achieve such a remarkable feat.

Over 9 million people watched as India landed on the moon and the excitement increased ten-folds as Twitter celebrated the feat. Entrepreneurs posted their messages congratulating ISRO for the achievement.

The founder of Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, encapsulated the nation's sentiment with a simple yet impactful tweet, "Take a bow," accompanied by a graphic of an astronaut.

Ashish Singhal, the CEO of Coinswitch, wrote a lengthy post.

He tweeted, "India is on the Moon! Chandrayaan3 The lunar mission is a demonstration of the giant leaps India has made in developing indigenous technology." Singhal's tweet went on to showcase India's prowess in the realm of cryptography, highlighting ISRO's groundbreaking work in Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) communications.

Here is his full tweet:



India is on the Moon! #Chandrayaan3 The #lunarmission is a demonstration of the giant leaps India has made in developing indigenous technology. Did you know @ISRO is also a pioneer in cryptography?

ISRO's UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC Bengaluru), and the Raman Research…

Harsh Jain, co-founder of Dream11, succinctly captured the jubilant mood with his exuberant tweet, "INDIA IS ON THE MOON!" along with a flurry of exclamation marks and emojis.

Bhavish Aggarwal, the driving force behind Ola, echoed the sentiments of millions of Indians, tweeting, "Such a proud day for all of us Indians! So inspired to dream bigger and bigger."

Boman Irani, president, CREDAI said: “We would like to share our heartiest congratulations to the ISRO and the Indian Government for achieving this monumental feat and hoisting India’s flag on the moon! 23rd August, 2023 will long remain a historic day for all Indians and we laud the vision of ISRO and the PM Shri Narendra Modi ji for this triumphant mission.”

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared the news with the world, declaring, "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'India, I reached my destination and you too!': Chandrayaan-3. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!"



This achievement marks the culmination of a meticulously orchestrated 17-minute endeavour - a critical phase, during which the lander had to execute engine maneuvers with pinpoint precision while simultaneously scanning the lunar surface for potential obstacles.

The Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) initiated by ISRO for Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) allowed for a soft touchdown on the moon's surface this evening.