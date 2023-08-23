How India Inc congratulated ISRO on Chandrayaan-3's successful moon landing

Chandrayaan 3 has successfully landed on the moon, ISRO confirmed.

India has etched its name in the annals of space exploration by successfully landing the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon's elusive South Pole. This historic feat not only cements India's position as a formidable player in space technology but also marks its status as the fourth nation to achieve a soft landing on the moon's surface.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took to Twitter to share the exhilarating news with the world: “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'India, I reached my destination and you too!' : Chandrayaan-3. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!”

The magnitude of this accomplishment reverberated throughout the nation, uniting citizens in a collective swell of pride and inspiration.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, spoke of the significance of the moment, stating, "Proud moment for every Indian and a momentous milestone in India’s space & technology journey. Congratulations to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and team ISRO. This will inspire generations."

Industrialist Anand Mahindra noted, "From the dawn of humankind we have gazed at the moon and let it work its magic on our minds. The moon turned us into dreamers. Today, magic & science merge and having the moon in our grasp will spark new dreams in the minds of 1.4 billion Indians. Jai Hind."

Gautam Adani conveyed his elation by tweeting, "Congratulations, @isro! You are indeed the pride of the nation. A country's ability to execute space missions reflects her confidence and this is India's time. A historic moment for our 1.4 billion citizens as our nation's orbits continue to expand. Jai Hind."

“Chand ko kehdo hum aa gaye… Truly a special moment for every Indian! I bow down to our scientists at ISRO for making every Indian proud. This is India’s time to shine in science and technology,” he wrote.



After the successful landing, Indian Space Research Organisation chairman S Somanath, while addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was observing the landing virtually, said, "Sir we have achieved soft landing on the moon. India is now on the Moon."

The critical process of soft-landing included, what ISRO officials term as, "17 minutes of terror", wherein the lander had to fire its engines at precisely the right time and altitude and simultaneously scan the lunar surface for any obstacle before touching down.

ISRO initiated the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) for its ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) to touch down on the lunar surface this evening.

The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) made a touchdown on the moon after 6pm.