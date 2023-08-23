'India, I reached my destination': ISRO confirms Chandrayaan 3's soft-landing on moon

Chandrayaan 3 has successfully landed on the moon.

“India, I reached my destination and you too!” came the message from Chandrayaan 3 to its Bengaluru headquarters after it soft-landed on the south polar region of the moon.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted the success of the mission saying: “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'India, I reached my destination and you too!' : Chandrayaan-3. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!”



India made history by successfully landing Chandrayaan-3 on the moon's South Pole making it the first country to achieve this feat. It is also the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon's surface.

After the successful landing, Indian Space Research Organisation chairman S Somanath, while addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was observing the landing virtually, said, "Sir we have achieved soft landing on the moon. India is now on the Moon."

The critical process of soft-landing included, what ISRO officials term as, "17 minutes of terror", wherein the lander had to fire its engines at precisely the right time and altitude and simultaneously scan the lunar surface for any obstacle before touching down.

ISRO initiated the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) for its ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) to touch down on the lunar surface this evening.

The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) made a touchdown on the moon after 6pm.