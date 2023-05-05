Bomb hoax at TCS Hyderabad allegedly by ex employee: report

The person, in their call, claimed that a bomb was planted in the premises of TCS in Hyderabad, the police said.

A hoax bomb threat at the campus of a top tech company in Hyderabad, reportedly TCS, on Thursday sent employees into a panic mode. Nearly 1,500 employees were evacuated from the premises following the threat that came in around 11 am, The Indian Express reported.

The call was allegedly made from Bengaluru by a former TCS employee who was removed from his job, early investigation revealed. The caller worked at the company’s security wing, according to The Indian Express.

The person, in their call, claimed that a bomb was planted in the premises of TCS in Hyderabad, the police said.

After being alerted by the IT firm, a police team from the city’s Madhapur, along with a bomb disposal squad, reached the spot and conducted a thorough search of the premises, but found nothing suspicious.

The person had initially called the company and informed about the bomb being planted at the building. The company received a call again, informing them that it was a hoax, the police said.

A case has been registered and efforts are to arrest the culprit, the police said.