App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Will refund GST paid on ingredients bought to provide free food at places of worship: Centre

The Centre will spend as much as Rs 325 crore in two financial years starting 2018-19, on a scheme of financial assistance under ‘Sewa Bhoj Yojna’, the Ministry of Culture said today

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government will reimburse Goods and Services Tax (GST) paid on specific items procured by charitable and religious institutions for distributing free food to public.

Towards this, the Centre will spend as much as Rs 325 crore in two financial years starting 2018-19, on a scheme of financial assistance under ‘Sewa Bhoj Yojna’, the Ministry of Culture said today.

Detailed guidelines regarding the implementation of the scheme will be issued separately, the ministry said.

While free food supplied at community kitchens run by religious bodies is exempted from GST, most inputs including desi ghee, sugar or vegetables attract tax.

related news

Since the food items served do not fall under the ambit of GST, none of the bodies could claim tax credit, which increased financial burden on them.

Under the scheme, charitable bodies will get a refund of CGST or Centre’s share of GST and the Centre’s share of Integrated GST — tax on inter-state supplies — on certain items used to prepare free food for public.

The decision will benefit the gurudwaras, as they now claim tax credit on raw materials used to prepare ‘langar sewa’.

According to reports, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Amritsar, has paid GST amounting to Rs 2 crore from July 1, 2017 to January 31, 2018 on purchase of different items required to prepare langar at the Golden Temple.

Purchase costs for Golden Temple's kitchen, which feeds close to 60,000 devotees daily, comes to around Rs 75 crore annually.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 05:39 pm

tags #Golden Temple #Goods & Service tax (GST) #India

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.