App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Will forever be in our hearts: Fans mourn death of National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan

Soon after the news of Irrfan Khan's death broke, his fans across the globe took to social media to pay tribute. #IrrfanKhan, #RIPIrfan and other hashtags became the top trends on Twitter

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan, who was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection, passed away on Wednesday afternoon.

As leading personalities mourned the death of Irrfan Khan, his fans, too, paid tributes to the extraordinary actor. The 53-year-old Piku star battled a cancerous tumour for several months and returned to Mumbai a few months ago after being treated in London.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar was among the first to confirm the news on Twitter.

Soon after the news of Khan's death broke, his fans across the globe were left heartbroken. #IrrfanKhan, #RIPIrfan and other hashtags related to the actor became the top trends on Twitter. Many even refused to accept the news, labelling it as rumours.


Another Twitter user @ChaudharyChakit, wrote, "With passing away of #IrrfanKhan, Indian Cinema has lost one of its brightest stars today. A brilliant actor who mesmerised everyone with his versatility and performance, went too soon. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends in this hour of grief. (Sic)"



related news

The self-effacing multiple awards winner, who acted in films as diverse as Life of Pi, The Namesake and Maqbool, had stayed away from the public eye after his diagnosis in 2018 when he went to the UK for treatment. He returned home in 2019 and shot for Angrezi Medium, the sequel to his 2017 superhit Hindi Medium. However, his health condition prevented him from promoting the movie, which hit the theatres in March just before the lockdown, that began on March 25.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 02:28 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Irrfan Khan #Irrfan Khan death #Irrfan Khan update

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.