Will forever be in our hearts: Fans mourn death of National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan

National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan, who was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection, passed away on Wednesday afternoon.

As leading personalities mourned the death of Irrfan Khan, his fans, too, paid tributes to the extraordinary actor. The 53-year-old Piku star battled a cancerous tumour for several months and returned to Mumbai a few months ago after being treated in London.



My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.

Some people have proved that the talent with Hardwork will rise,always!!

Success is not hereditary!! When man reject film like Intersteller for Bollywood film, that defines your personality and life...True Gem of Bollywood!!

RIP #IrrfanKhan#RIPIrrfanKhan#irfankhandeath

It was heartbreaking news to hear about the demise of India's one of the best actor Irfan Khan Sir. He had been an inspiration for all. He was the best thing ever happened to the bollywood and to the world of acting. You will be missed Irfan sir @irrfank#RIPIrrfanKhanpic.twitter.com/tDSFI9FqSI

With passing away of

, Indian Cinema has lost one of its brightest stars today. A brilliant actor who mesmerised everyone with his versatility and performance, went too soon. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends in this hour of grief. (Sic)"



Sad to hear about the passing away of the finest actor Irrfan Khan sir.

A great man has left this earth but will forever be in our hearts. Great memories will live on. #IrrfanKhan sir you will always remain in our hearts.

May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/GZebIkUvXK Close April 29, 2020



Deeply saddened by the news of #IrrfanKhan's untimely demise. A brilliant actor gone too soon. He will be truly missed... My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

Never gonna forget you “Pan Singh Tomar”

Almost always experienced a sense of awe while watching you act. Such effortlessness. A genuine mix of talent and humility. Thank you for everything #IrrfanKhan Om Shanti https://t.co/pVJBqc2FAN

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar was among the first to confirm the news on Twitter.Soon after the news of Khan's death broke, his fans across the globe were left heartbroken. #IrrfanKhan, #RIPIrfan and other hashtags related to the actor became the top trends on Twitter. Many even refused to accept the news, labelling it as rumours.Another Twitter user @ChaudharyChakit, wrote, "

The self-effacing multiple awards winner, who acted in films as diverse as Life of Pi, The Namesake and Maqbool, had stayed away from the public eye after his diagnosis in 2018 when he went to the UK for treatment. He returned home in 2019 and shot for Angrezi Medium, the sequel to his 2017 superhit Hindi Medium. However, his health condition prevented him from promoting the movie, which hit the theatres in March just before the lockdown, that began on March 25.