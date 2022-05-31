Who is Lawrence Bishnoi, key suspect in Sidhu Moose Wala murder

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged at Delhi's Tihar Jail (Image credit: Twitter)

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and a close aide of the eponymous gang leader, Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the May 29 attack on Moose Wala in a Facebook post. Sidhu Moose Wala, a household name in Punjab, was shot at least 30 times by a group of eight to 10 attackers as he was driving his SUV. The 28-year-old singer was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Punjab Police has blamed the killing on inter-gang rivalry, saying that it appeared to be in retaliation for the murder of Youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera last year. Moose Wala's manager Shaganpreet had been accused of having a hand in the killing.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi was born on February 12, 1993. He belongs to the Dhattaranwali village near Abohar in Punjab. His father was a constable in Haryana Police before he gave up service and turned to farming.

According to The Tribune, Bishnoi got involved in criminal activities during college. After studying at DAV College in Chandigarh, he completed his LLB from Punjab University. He joined the student union of Punjab University in 2009, which is when he met Goldy Brar, who was then union president.

It was during this time that Bishnoi’s name started figuring in extortion and vehicle theft cases.

According to the Times of India, Lawrence Bishnoi turned to the world of organized crime under the tutelage of gangster Amandeep Singh (Happy) Deora. Bishnoi’s gang today has its base in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana.

Where is Lawrence Bishnoi right now?

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, was questioned by a Special Cell of Delhi Police on Monday.

The development came as a Delhi court refused to entertain a plea filed by Bishnoi, seeking a direction to the jail authorities not to give his custody to Punjab police as he feared he would be killed in a fake encounter.

Bishnoi was lodged at a Rajasthan jail and was later shifted to Delhi in connection with an MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) case. He and his gang members are allegedly involved in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery, etc in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi.

Police suspect that Moose Wala’s killing was planned from inside Tihar Jail. According to police, Bishnoi, who has allegedly been running an extortion racket from inside the jail for years, has been actively in touch with his associates.

''Bishnoi who has been lodged in jail no. 8 of Tihar had been planning the killing for months and was questioned in connection with the matter while Kala Jathedi and Kala Rana who are in police custody were also be questioned in connection with the killing" a senior Delhi Police official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)





