'Humbled': Sundar Pichai thanks President, PM Modi for Padma Bhushan

Padma Bhushan: Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella were named in the “trade and industry” category.

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST
Google CEO Sundar Pichai received a B Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday expressed his gratitude after he was named for Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, on the eve of Republic Day.

Thanking President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Padma awards panel, Sundar Pichai said in a statement, "I am deeply grateful to the Padma Awards Committee, the President and Prime Minister, as well as the people of India for this honour. It’s made all the more meaningful to be among this esteemed group of individuals who have each had a profound impact on their fields and communities, and I am humbled to receive this award alongside them.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was the other Indian-origin executive named for Padma Bhushan this year. Both were named in the “trade and industry” category.

Pichai had earlier “liked” a few tweets congratulating him. Among these are tweets by the Indian embassy in the United States and the ambassador’s post.

“Congratulations to @madhurjaffrey @satyanadella and @sundarpichai for being conferred the Padma Bhushan for their distinguished contribution in culinary and technology sectors,” the Indian embassy had tweeted on January 25.

Pichai’s Google on January 26 out a Doodle to celebrate Republic Day. The Doodle featured elements of the Republic Day parade, with the word "Google" in an India-themed celebratory font. While the first "G" is shaped like a camel, the first “O” and the second “G” are shaped like a table and a trumpet respectively.

Indian-origin technology entrepreneur and academic Vivek Wadhwa on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the latter’s letter to him, among several others, on the occasion of Republic Day.

“Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi: Thank you for your letter; this is an incredible honor. My best wishes to India for 75 years of freedom and 73 years as a Republic. I have no doubt the country will achieve exponential progress,” Wadhwa tweeted, sharing a photo of the letter from the Prime Minister.

Tata group chief N Chandrasekaran, Covid vaccine makers Cyrus Poonawalla (of Serum Institute of India), Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella (of Bharat Biotech) are also among who have been named for Padma Bhushan.India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, will be awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, posthumously.
Tags: #Padma Bhushan #Republic Day #Satya Nadella #Sundar Pichai
first published: Jan 27, 2022 11:44 am
