Adar Poonawalla's warm note and a throwback pic as father gets Padma Bhushan

Covid vaccine maker Cyrus Poonawalla was among those who were awarded Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award, on Tuesday. The awards were announced on the eve of Republic Day.

Soon after the announcement, his son, Adar Poonawalla who heads the Serum Institute of India (SII), posted a warm message for his father, along with an old photo of the Poonawallas.

“My heartiest congratulations to all the deserving individuals who will receive the Padma awards this year. I thank the government of India for acknowledging my mentor, my hero, my father, Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla," Adar Poonawalla tweeted.



My heartiest congratulations to all the deserving individuals who will receive the Padma awards this year. I thank the government of India for acknowledging my mentor, my hero, my father, Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla. pic.twitter.com/kOv7QtCtA9

— Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 25, 2022

The photo features a young Cyrus Poonawalla, wife Villoo and Adar Poonawalla as a toddler.

Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella of vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech too were awarded Padma Bhushan. While Serum Institute of India manufactures COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, Bharat Biotech produces India's indigenous coronavirus vaccine Covaxin.

Cyrus Poonawalla, 80, is the chairman and managing director of Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by number of doses produced and sold globally (more than 1.5 billion doses) which includes polio vaccine as well as diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, Hib, BCG, r-Hepatitis B, measles, mumps and rubella vaccines. It is estimated that about 65 per cent of the children in the world receive at least one vaccine manufactured by the Pune-based company.

Both SII and Bharat Biotech have played stellar roles in the country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic, while also enabling India to supply the vaccines to various countries across the globe.