West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on three-day visit to Mumbai from November 30

Mamata Banerjee is also expected to meet industrialists in Mumbai on December 1 and invite them to Bengal Global Business Summit, to be held in April next year.

PTI
November 29, 2021 / 07:13 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be on a three-day visit to Mumbai from November 30, during which he is scheduled to meet NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and her Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray.

She is also expected to meet industrialists in Mumbai on December 1 and invite them to Bengal Global Business Summit, to be held in April next year.

"Mamata Banerjee will be on three-day visit to Mumbai from tomorrow. She will hold meetings with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The CM also aims to attract investments to the state," a senior TMC leader said. Banerjee had last week visited Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for various demands of the state.

Banerjee had last week visited Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for various demands of the state.

She, however, did not pay a visit to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, given the changed equation between the TMC and the grand old party.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Mamata Banerjee #mumbai #Sharad Pawar #Uddhav Thackeray #west bengal
first published: Nov 29, 2021 07:11 pm

