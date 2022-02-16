English
    Vehicles carrying hazardous goods to be equipped with tracking devices: Govt

    The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Wednesday said that it has been brought to its notice that vehicles, which are not under the ambit of national permit, carrying various gases, viz argon, nitrogen, oxygen etc, and goods of dangerous or hazardous nature are not fitted with vehicle tracking system devices.

    PTI
    February 16, 2022 / 06:17 PM IST
    Representative image: Shutterstock

    The government proposes to make it mandatory for all goods carriage vehicles, carrying any dangerous or hazardous goods, to be equipped with or fitted with an approved vehicle tracking system device.

    "Accordingly, Ministry of Road and Transport and Highways, vide draft notification dated 15th February, 2022, has proposed that every goods carriage vehicle, carrying any dangerous or hazardous goods, shall be equipped with or fitted with a vehicle tracking system device as per Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 140,” it said in a statement.

    Comments and suggestions have been invited from stakeholders within a period of thirty days, it added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
    first published: Feb 16, 2022 06:17 pm

