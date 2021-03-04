UPSC CSE 2021: Notification issued for 712 vacancies; here's how to apply for prelim exams

Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on March 4 released the notification for 721 vacancies. The registration process for Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2021 was launched immediately after the issuance of notification.

The last date to submit the online applications is March 24. The prelims exam would be held at the designated centres across the nation on June 27, 2021. Here's how you can submit your applications.

The candidates are required to visit the UPSC's official website for applications - upsconline.nic.in. Find the tab to apply online for CSE 2021 or directly follow the link here.

In the online form, the candidate needs to enter all the relevant details, in accordance with one of the photo identity cards issued to him by the state or central government.

The candidates will have to upload a scanned copy of the Photo ID whose details have been provided in the online application. The same needs to be carried for verification at the examination centres.

The candidates qualifying in the preliminary exams would be eligible to appear for the mains examination. The final selection would be based on the interview round - conducted for candidates clearing the mains.

The eligibility criteria for the UPSC civil services examinations include a minimum of a bachelor's degree from a recognised university. Also, the candidate must have attained the age of 21, and should not be more than 32-year-old.

The upper-age limit is relaxed for candidates hailing from scheduled caste, scheduled tribes, nomadic tribes and other backward classes.

An application fee of Rs 100 would be levied, except for female candidates and those hailing from SC, ST category and persons with disabilities.

The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination include 22 vacancies reserved for 'Persons with Benchmark Disability Category', the notification stated.