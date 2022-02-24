English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Chernobyl power plant captured by Russian forces, says Ukrainian official

    "Russian occupying forces are trying to take over the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Our soldiers are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 does not happen again," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter, referring to the date of the disaster and dubbed the attack "a declaration of war on all of Europe".

    Moneycontrol News
    February 24, 2022 / 11:11 PM IST
    File image: Visitors stand outside the New Safe Confinement structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko)

    File image: Visitors stand outside the New Safe Confinement structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko)

    The Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been captured by Russian forces, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak, said late on February 24.

    "It is impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians," he said.

    "This is one of the most serious threats in Europe today," Podolyak said.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had raised an alarm earlier today about Russian forces trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

    The plant was the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident when a nuclear reactor exploded in April 1986, spewing radioactive waste across Europe. The plant lies 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of the capital of Kyiv.

    Close

    The exploded reactor has been covered by a protective shelter to prevent radiation leak and the entire plant has been decommissioned.

    "Russian occupying forces are trying to take over the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Our soldiers are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 does not happen again," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter, referring to the date of the disaster and dubbed the attack "a declaration of war on all of Europe".

    (Agencies)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chernobyl #Russia #Ukraine
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 09:46 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.