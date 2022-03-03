English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Join Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘Steel Futures - Opportunities & Risk Management tool’ today at 5 pm. Register Now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    What is a 'no-fly zone' and why imposing it in Ukraine can be catastrophic

    Ukraine Russia war: If a ‘no-fly zone’ comes into effect, that means the military of the country or alliance that imposed it will have to shoot down flights of the adversary (in this case Russia) if they invade the other country’s airspace.

    Stella Dey
    March 03, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST
    Russia-Ukraine war: Smoke after a missile attack targeting the Ukrainian capital’s television centre in Kyiv.

    Russia-Ukraine war: Smoke after a missile attack targeting the Ukrainian capital’s television centre in Kyiv.

    As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues for the eighth straight day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged US’s Joe Biden and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members to impose a ‘no-fly zone’ over parts of Ukraine. This demand has been vehemently rejected by the West with the US President refusing direct pleas of Zelenskiy even as the former Soviet republic sees a rising count of civilian bodies.

    What is a ‘no-fly zone’ and why is the US and NATO opposing it?

    A 'no-fly zone' is an area established by military power over which certain aircraft are not allowed to fly. During conflicts or wars, ‘no-fly’ zones are imposed to prevent enemies from attacking the country being protected in the zone.

    A 'no-fly zone' is different from shutting an airspace that only prevents commercial planes from operating.

    If a ‘no-fly zone’ comes into effect, that means the military of the country or alliance that imposed it will have to shoot down flights of the adversary (in this case Russia) if they invade the other country’s airspace.

    Close

    Related stories

    Why is the West against a ‘No-Fly zone’ in Ukraine?

    US President Joe Biden and the NATO can implement a ‘no-fly zone’ over Ukraine but that would mean that they will have to shoot down Russian aircraft - a direct, rapid escalation with Moscow which could inadvertently lead to the onset of World War III leading to catastrophic consequences.

    Biden has also been very clear that the US won’t send troops to fight Russia in Ukraine amid desperate pleas from Zelenskiy who said Ukraine "can beat the aggressor" if US and its western allies "do their part" and impose a no-fly zone over "significant parts" of the country.

    Even the impassioned plea of a Ukrainian woman to Boris Johnson was rejected by the UK Prime Minister for reasons same as Biden.

    A ‘no-fly zone’ essentially means the imposing countries (here, US and its allies) have to take out the ground-based weapons within the firing range too on the other side of the border – in this case Russia and its ally Belarus.

    This can immediately cause a direct showdown between Russia and the US after years of simmering tension through the Cold War period.

    And Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has not backed down and shrugged off all warnings and sanctions, is not likely to take a ‘no-fly zone’ lightly.

    The US had earlier implemented ‘no-fly zones’ in Libya, Iraq and Bosnia. But with Russia, the country which has the highest number of nuclear weapons, the case is different.

    Kremlin will retaliate if the West shoots down Russian planes and on-ground weapons catapulting the now localized war into a full-blown World War which many countries will then be obligated to join leading to mass destruction and deaths.

    Putin has already placed Moscow’s nuclear arsenal on high alert snowballing the crisis into a worldwide worry. A ‘no-fly zone’ could just be the final push leading to the West’s decision of staying away from this spiraling disaster.
    Stella Dey
    Tags: #Airstrikes #Belarus #Boris Johnson #Joe Biden #NATO #no fly zone ukraine #no-fly-zone #nuclear weapons #Russia #Russia nuclear weapons #Russian invasion #Ukraine #Ukraine president #Ukraine Russia war #Ukraine war #US and allies #Vladimir Putin #Volodymyr Zelensky #what is a no-fly zone #World war 3
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 02:08 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.