Swiggy agent dies after being dragged for 500 metres by car in Noida: report

The Swiggy delivery partner was out for delivery in Noida when the incident took place. (Representational image)

A Swiggy delivery agent died in Noida near Delhi on Sunday after he was dragged on the road for 500 metres by a car that hit his two-wheeler, NDTV reported. The incident has come to light amid huge outrage over a similar incident in the national capital where a woman was hit and dragged by a car.

Kaushal Yadav, a delivery partner at Swiggy, was working on New Year’s night when a car hit his two-wheeler near a flyover in Noida’s Sector 14. He was then dragged by the car for about half a kilometre.

The car driver allegedly escaped after he stopped the vehicle near a temple, after Yadav’s body came off, the report said, quoting eyewitnesses.

His brother got to know about the incident when he called Yadav at night, but a passerby answered the call and informed him about it. A case has reportedly been filed and the police are scanning the CCTV footage from the area to trace the accused.

On the same night, a 20-year-old woman died after her two-wheeler was hit by a car and her body was dragged for around four kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri.

Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala.

Five men, who were allegedly in the car, have been booked for culpable homicide, among other sections. All five accused were sent to three-day police custody on Monday.

The incident has triggered shock and outrage, following which protests were held in Delhi.