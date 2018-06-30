App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2018 06:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sriram takes charge as MD and CEO of IDBI Bank

B Sriram today assumed charge as Managing Director and CEO of IDBI Bank, according to a regulatory filing. Sriram was appointed MD and CEO in place of Mahesh Kumar Jain who recently took charge as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

B Sriram today assumed charge as Managing Director and CEO of IDBI Bank, according to a regulatory filing. Sriram was appointed MD and CEO in place of Mahesh Kumar Jain who recently took charge as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Sriram has been working as the MD (Corporate and Global Banking) in SBI since July 2014. The board of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) yesterday permitted Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) to increase the current stake from 10.82 per cent to 51 per cent in IDBI Bank.
First Published on Jun 30, 2018 06:12 pm

tags #B Sriram #Business #Companies #Life Insurance Corporation #Mahesh Kumar Jain #RBI

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.