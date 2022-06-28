Scorching flames, thick smoke blanket sky after Russian strike on Ukraine mall | Video

A Russian missile strike on a packed mall in Ukraine has drawn global condemnation. (Image: Screengrab from video by @I_Katchanovski/Twitter)

Raging flames and billows of thick, dark smoke engulf the sky overhead a shopping mall in Ukraine, dramatic visuals from the latest Russian missile strike site shows. The attack killed 18 people who were at the mall and another 36 are still missing, Ukrainian authorities said.

Russia’s target this time was far from the war frontlines. Its chosen bullseye was the central city of Kremenchuk – a place largely away from the tension and action of the grim war that began on February 24.

The mall had over a 1,000 people inside when the sudden blast threw them into the air. Hundreds suffered injuries in some form when two missiles slammed into the mall, 300 km from capital Kyiv.

Russia has however claimed that the mall was empty and not used. Frightening testimonies of survivors of the strike say otherwise.

Visuals from the fire show people rushing around to take the next step of action.



Fightfighters and rescue workers later pulled out several bodies from under the rubble. Several are still to be traced.

The attack was condemned globally and was even discussed by world leaders at the G7 summit where said in a statement that Russian President Vladimir Putin and all those responsible for the “abominable” attack will be held accountable.

International war crimes investigators assisting Ukraine were at the scene as well.

Relatives of the missing people have lined up at a hotel across the street where rescue workers set up a base after the strike.

"I flew head first and splinters hit my body. The whole place was collapsing," a survivor told news agency Reuters.

"It was hell," said another.