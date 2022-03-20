English
    Putin sports $14,000-designer jacket at rally justifying war, Twitter is furious

    Social media users were furious about Vladimir Putin's extravagance, given that his invasion of Ukraine has brought on economic damage, even to his own country, and an enormous humanitarian crisis.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 20, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST
    Russia-Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin’s jacket is from Italian luxury brand Loro Piana. A petition has been started online, asking the company to boycott him.

    Russian President Vladimir is facing backlash on social media for sporting a luxury jacket at a rally in Moscow on March 18, where he justified his war on Ukraine.

    The dark-blue jacket is reportedly from Loro Piana, an Italian brand that specialises in high-end, luxury wool and cashmere products. It costs a whopping 1.5 million rubles (approximately $13,953).

    The jacket is made from “quilted cashmere, with white goose down feathers for padding, goat suede trims and 100% virgin wool,” according to a Telegraph report.

    Vladimir Putin wore the jacket over a white sweater, which, according to the newspaper, costs 3,200 pounds (approximately, $4,217.92).

    Social media users were furious about the leader’s extravagance, given that his invasion of Ukraine has brought on economic damage, even to his own country, and an enormous humanitarian crisis.

    “While Russian people are fighting for food in stores, Putin addressed 90,000 Russians wearing a Loro Piana puffer jacket for 1.5 million rubles,” tweeted Yana Morozova, a Ukrainian interpreter.

    Kremlin researcher Olga Lautman said: "While Putin commits genocide in Ukraine, he LIES about stopping genocide in an Italian Loro Piana coat worth more than most Russians' yearly salary."

    Karine Orlova, a journalist, has started a petition urging the luxury Italian brand to boycott Putin.

    "We plead for Loro Piana to immediately publicly denounce Vladimir Putin and demand he stops wearing their clothes," the petition said. "Otherwise, the brand's century-long history will be forever overshadowed by the blood of thousands of innocent victims of Putin's criminal war."

    Loro Piana is owned by French fashion giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, which has  announced a 5 million euro-donation to Ukraine.

    Russia's attack on Ukraine has continued for nearly a month now. Ukrainian cities have been devastated by bombardment and shelling, forcing residents to flee to safety.

    Reports say thousands, including children, have died in the Russia-Ukraine war.  Anti-war protests have erupted in Russia and across the world.

    But many are supporting the conflict. On March 18, tens of thousands of people gathered at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium, wearing the propagandist symbol "Z", news agency AFP reported.

    At the highly-charged rally, Putin justified the annexation of Crimea in 2014 as well the present attack on Ukraine.

    Even as his war on Ukraine continues to cause immense misery, Putin claimed that Russia was trying to "rid people from suffering and genocide".

    (With inputs from AFP) 

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Russia #Russia Ukraine crisis #Russia-Ukraine war #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin
    first published: Mar 20, 2022 04:05 pm
